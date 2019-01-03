J&K asks officers to check farmland conversion for commercial purposes

Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Concerned over rampant conversion of farmland for other purposes, the agriculture department of Jammu and Kashmir has directed its officers to take enforcement agencies on board to tighten the noose around law violators."Unplanned constructions like raising of colonies, factories, brick kilns, shopping complexes and other commercial establishments are severely affecting agriculture sector of the state," Director Agriculture (Kashmir) Altaf Andrabi said at a meeting here Wednesday. Conversion of farmland for commercial purposes is increasing at an alarming rate in the Kashmir valley and will have a devastating impact if necessary steps are not taken to contain the menace, Andrabi said.He directed officers of his department to tighten the noose around the violators by taking on board the enforcement agencies. "A threat is looming large as Kashmir Valley will be without staple food if the practice (of land conversion) continues," he said.Andrabi asked officers to check conversion of agriculture land. He asked them to take necessary steps to increase awareness among farmers regarding the long-term impact of farmland conversion. Prohibiting conversion of agricultural land for non-agriculture purposes and achieving high efficiency levels in preservation and utilisation of land and water resources are needed to increase productivity, he said. PTI MIJ RVK ANU ANU