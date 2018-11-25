J&K BJP asks state leaders to gear up for 2019 LS polls

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Sunday called upon its leaders to gear up for the next Lok Sabha polls as well as the state assembly elections, which are expected to be held together.Chairing a meeting of his state leaders in the party headquarters here, BJP State president Ravinder Raina stressed upon the leaders to double their efforts in establishing contacts with the masses and apprise them of the works done by the Union as well as the state government, which the party had partnered with the PDP till June this year. Raina also stressed upon them to expedite the setting up of party cells on various issues, saying these cells play an important role in both the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections."We stress upon the importance of cells in coming months and the leaders of the cells have an important role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly elections," he said.The BJP's state unit chief asked the leaders to take all the schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the masses and strive to generate "warm contact" with the prominent people of the society. PTI AB RAXRAX