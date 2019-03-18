J&K BJP pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday paid tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar who passed away at the party headquarters here.Union minister Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former J-K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, state BJP chief Ravinder Raina among other party leaders were present on the occasion. Singh said Parrikar, who breathed his last at his residence in Goa on Sunday, played a key role in the smooth and successful running of the Narendra Modi government. Citing certain examples, he said that Parrikar's demise had left a void, which cannot be filled.Remembering the affable leader who passed away at the age of 63, Raina said 'Bharat Mata' (mother India) had lost a "devoted son". Parrikar was a "true son of the soil" who served mother India till his last breath even though he was suffering from a chronic, debilitating illness, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said.The fact that Parrikar remained in action till his last days was a testament to his dedication towards his duties, he said, adding that Parrikar would continue to live in everyone's hearts and memories.Sharma, while paying tributes, said people should be inspired and influenced by the professional stamdards set by Parrikar.His life will act as a beacon of light for the coming generations, he said.Parrikar was cremated with state honours in Panaji on Monday. The funeral procession started from the Kala Academy where thousands, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their last respects to the former defence minister. PTI AB RHL