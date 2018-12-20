J&K budget proposals approved by Guv ignored KPs: BJP

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit vice-president G L Raina Thursday alleged that the budget proposals for the year 2018-19 approved by Governor Satya Pal Malik have "ignored" the displaced community of Kashmiri Pandits. He said the budget approved by the state administrative council (SAC) had not even mentioned the displaced community. "It is very agonising to see the displaced minority community of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) being completely disregarded by the state administration while preparing the budget proposals for the year 2018-19," Raina told reporters here."Certain proposals which were cleared by the earlier government and were in implementation process have been overlooked. These include expansion in the civic facilities in migrant camps, much needed improvement in the health care services particularly with regard to the Jagati Hospital, fairness in supplies of ration and enhancement of drinking water supply schemes," he said.Nothing has been kept in the budget with regard to improvement in health services in camps for the displaced community at Jagati township, Muthi, Purkhoo and Buta Nagar, the BJP leader added. PTI AB SRY