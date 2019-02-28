J&K CPI(M) leader urges India, Pakistan to end standoff

(Eds: Correcting typos in headline) /R Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Thursday urged governments of India and Pakistan to immediately take steps to end the standoff through de-escalation. "We urge both the governments to immediately take steps to end this dangerous standoff by going for de-escalation, which is in the best interests of the people of both the countries, especially those who live in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami said. "War-mongering and jingoism need to be put an end in both the countries. Yesterday's events revealed that conflict and war brings a terrible human toll," he said. Tarigami said war was never a solution, but diplomatic engagement is. The billions of people living in the subcontinent cannot be put in peril due to the looming conflict, the Left leader said. In both the countries, governments, political leaders, media and the civil society must act with caution and responsibility, Tarigami said, adding that diplomatic engagement seemed the only way out in the current crisis. PTI ABHMB