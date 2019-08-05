J&K effect: Noida admin warns of strict action against rumour mongers

Noida (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Amid major political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday asked the people to verify any related content they post on social media and warned of legal action against rumour mongers. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has appealed to the public as well as the media "to not spread any kinds of rumours" and share content online only after verifying it from official sources, according to a statement. "If anybody is found spreading rumour or disseminating unverified information on social media which impacts harmony and public order then legal action would be initiated against them by the district administration and the police," District Magistrate B N Singh was quoted as saying in the statement. "Swift action would be ensured against the offenders in the district," he added. Separately, police in the district adjoining the national capital also asked the public to avoid "rumours, fact-less and misleading posts being circulated through social media". "Posts on social media should be made only after verifying the information. Necessary legal action will be taken against those spreading rumour," the police said in a statement. The local advisory came as the Centre asked states and Union Territories to keep security forces on "maximum alert" following decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir to "pre-empt" and "prevent any breach of security" on Monday. The government has abolished the Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. PTI KIS SNESNESNE