J&K english daily staff get death threats

/R Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) The staff of one of the leading English dailies of Jammu and Kashmir has received deaths threats from an unidentified person here, prompting the publication to lodge a written complaint with the police, the paper said on Monday. The Jammu bureau of the Greater Kashmir newspaper got several calls on Sunday, where the unidentified person allegedly threatened to shoot down the staff, the paper's officials said. The publication has lodged a written complaint against the caller at the Gandhi Nagar police station. A police official confirmed receiving the complaint from the newspaper and said appropriate action was being taken. The National Conference, People Democratic Party and the Congress condemned the threats to the newspaper and demanded a thorough probe. PTI TAS ABHMB