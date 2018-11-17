J&K governor compliments administration for ensuring free, fair elections

Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Governor Satya Pal Malik complimented the civil and police administration Saturday for ensuring free, fair and peaceful first phase of Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the high poll percentage is a clear mandate of the people for strengthening grassroots democracy. The governor asked Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, who was camping here, to oversee the arrangements for smooth conduct of the polls, to convey his compliments to the civil and police administration for their commendable role in ensuring smooth and peaceful polls across the state. Malik said that 74 per cent voting in the first phase is a clear mandate of the people for strengthening grassroots democracy. The governor said it is heartening to note that people turned up in large numbers not only in Jammu region but also in Kashmir to exercise their franchise in these elections. "At 64 per cent voting in Kashmir division, the valley has given thumbs up to strengthening the grassroots democracy," he said, adding that some areas in the valley have shown an impressive turnout in the given circumstances. The governor also hailed the officials of the state's Election Department, the district administrations and the other staff deployed on poll duty for working tirelessly for almost two months now for first the municipal and now the Panchayat polls. He expressed hope that there would be added momentum in the next eight phases of Panchayat polls to put in place a new empowered Panchayati Raj System. PTI SSB/AB AAR