J&K governor condoles deaths in Kishtwar bus accident

Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in a minibus accident in Kishtwar district on Monday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed. At least 35 people died and over a dozen were injured when an overcrowded bus skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge around 7.30 am, officials said. According to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson, the governor said all the reasons for such incidents would be probed thoroughly and strong decisions would be taken in the next state administrative council (SAC) meeting to ensure strict action against those responsible for such avoidable incidents. In a condolence message, the governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families, the spokesperson said. Malik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured and wished them speedy recovery. The spokesperson said that few months ago, the governor had directed the Transport Department officers to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road. Malik observed that most of the accidents take place due to "careless and untrained" drivers, who he said drive without any regard for rules and regulations.