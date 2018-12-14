J&K govt approves videoconferencing as admissible method for presence of accused in trial

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday approved an amendment to the Code of Civil Procedure Bill, 2018, making videoconferencing an admissible method for presence of accused during trial.The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved the 'Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2018' Friday, an official spokesman said.The Bill seeks to introduce the use of videoconferencing as an admissible method for the presence of accused in criminal trials, he said.This will ensure speedy trial and remand, the spokesman said, adding it would also reduce security requirement for taking the accused from jails to courts. PTI AB MAZ SRY