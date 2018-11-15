J&K govt to build 20,000 flats for police personnel on self-financing basis

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a proposal for construction of 20,000 flats for state police personnel on a self-financing basis, an official spokesman said Thursday. According to the proposal, submitted by the home department, 10,000 flats will be constructed in Kashmir and Jammu divisions each at one or two locations, subject to the availability of land. The proposal was green-lit by the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, he said. The flats are to be constructed over a period of two years for which state land will be provided by the government on nominal charges. They will be allotted to intending police personnel on self-financing basis.The spokesman said a demand survey will be conducted by the Director General of Police to determine the exact demand of flats. This will be completed by December 1.There are extremely limited housing facilities for the police personnel. The objective of the proposal is to create affordable housing facilities for various categories of police along with other amenities, he added. PTI TAS SRY