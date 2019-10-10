J&K Guv asks people to join global efforts to empower young women, girls

Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Mailk on Thursday asked people to join global efforts to ensure a world free of disparities for young women and girls.In his message on the eve of the 'International Day of the Girl Child 2019', which will be celebrated across the globe on Friday, Malik said there was a need to fight against the disadvantages and inequalities borne by girls everywhere. Mentioning that coordinated and convergent efforts are needed to ensure survival, protection and empowerment of the girl child, the Governor observed that the 'beti bachao beti padhao' initiative of the Union government is under implementation in J&K to address the issue of declining child sex ratio, celebrate the girl child and enable her education.The Governor sought explicit focus on collecting and analysing girl-focused, girl-relevant and sex-disaggregated data, and using the same to frame key policies, initiate programmes, take decisions and identify and track progress towards solutions to their most pressing problems.The theme of this year's International Day of the Girl Child is 'Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable'.It will celebrate achievements by, with and for girls since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the passage of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990. PTI AB RHL