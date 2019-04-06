J&K Guv briefed on security situation in Valley

Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was Saturday briefed on the security situation in Kashmir, in the wake of Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy in February, at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan here."After reviewing the prevailing security situation and arising challenges, the Governor stressed on the crucial importance of maintaining a sustained, close watch on the ground situation," an official spokesperson said. Malik emphasised on the need to maintain and improve synergy between the security forces and the civil administration and uncompromising adherence to procedures which ensure against collateral damages while delivering effective counter-militancy responses, the official added. He said the Governor also stressed on heightening vigil along the international border and the Line of Control and providing adequate security to all protected persons as well as all important establishments and installations. "The Governor observed that the common people should not be put to inconvenience on account of curbs imposed during the movement of security convoys and suitable framework be put in place so that there is no unnecessary restrictions on the travel of civilians especially in emergencies," the spokesman said. Malik also underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of people, he added. PTI MIJ RHL