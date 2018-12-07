J&K Guv celebrates armed forces flag day

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik celebrated the Armed Forces Flag Day at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here Friday.On the occasion, the Governor made a contribution towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and lauded the bravery, devotion and dedication of the security forces, both during war and in peace time.Malik observed that the Armed Forces Flag Day was an important occasion for remembering the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives for protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.Brig Harcharan Singh, Director, Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) apprised the Governor about the various initiatives for the welfare of war widows and of the families of ex-servicemen and serving armed forces personnel.Besides various fund raising activities, competitions were organised for school going children including painting, quiz, essay writing among others, Singh told the Governor.Malik advised the RSB director to collect funds from government and private institutions throughout the year so that a large corpus could be generated for carrying out welfare activities for ex-servicemen and their families. PTI AB RHL