J&K guv chairs high-level security meeting ahead of Amarnath yatra

Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday chaired a high-level meeting here to review security arrangements ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to commence on July 1. The meeting, held at Raj Bhawan here, was attended by Governor's Advisor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, senior Army, police, central armed police and intelligence officials, an official spokesman said. The governor stressed on the need for all concerned agencies to be alert and effectively coordinate during the yatra. During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by the security agencies on the emerging security environment in the state in view of the objectives of adversary agencies, the spokesman said. Extensive discussions were held for preparedness to meet unforeseen situations, deployment of road opening parties, corridor security and area domination. Malik, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), directed the DGP and the divisional administration to ensure unhindered movement of registered yatris. The governor said concerned agencies should rectify deficiencies, if any, from previous 'yatras', the spokesman added.