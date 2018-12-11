J&K Guv grieves killing of policemen in terror attack

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday expressed grief over the killing of four police personnel in a terror attack in Shopian district. In a message, Malik prayed for the departed souls and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.Four policemen were killed Tuesday afternoon when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked a guard post outside a minority pocket in the south Kashmir district.Meanwhile, state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also condemned the "cowardly attack" and said the continued "jihadi terror and violence" against the security personnel was part of a "sinister design" to subvert the morale of the police force. "J&K Police is the finest and one of the most professional police force. It will respond effectively and ensure that the sinister design of the terrorists does not succeed, BJP state spokesperson Anil Gupta said. PTI TAS AB RHL