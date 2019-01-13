J&K Guv honours 13 men and women under CRPF role model scheme

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday honoured 13 men and women describing them as "role models" and saying that the youths of the state have the potential to compete at national and international levels and bring laurels to the state and the country, if given right direction.The governor honoured 13 persons, chosen as "role models" as part of a CRPF's Civic Action Programme, initiated by Special Director General (J&K Zone) VSK Kaumudi of the paramilitary force."This programme is of high importance and is aimed at motivating youths to prove their mettle in their respective fields. A role model is one who becomes an icon in personal life and inspires the others," Malik said. Of the 13 persons, nine were honoured for their contributions in the field of sports. They included Hanaya Nisar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Rishab Verma, Bilquis Mir, Noor ul Haya, Jagmohan Singh, Diya Devi, Zainab Mushtaq and CRPF Deputy Commandant Rigzin Angma. Malik also honoured three others - Dharam Pal, Tufail Fayaz and Shabir Khan for their respective achievements in fields of agriculture, academics and social service.The governor also said more and more achievers should be identified and hounoured under the scheme so that other youths get inspired from them. "The initiative will go a long way in encouraging youths and building the nation strong," Malik said.Giving a brief account of the activities being carried out by the CRPF under its Civic Action Programme, the Special DG said the CRPF earlier organised Bharat Darshan tour, sports activities, blood donation and medical camps and educational counselling camps besides extending marriage assistance to the poor and needy."Under Bharat Darshan tour, as many as 356 youths from remotest areas of the state visited various parts of the country and got an opportunity to interact with eminent personalities," he said. The CRPF also launched helpline 'Madadgaar' last year for the needy to approach it to get help, said the officer adding that 3,000 cases of different nature were attended so far by the force. PTI TAS RAXRAX