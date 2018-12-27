J&K guv lays stress on varsities' research capabilities

(Eds: Correcting 2 words in para 2 & 4) Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday emphasised the need to enhance research capabilities of the universities and promote entrepreneurship. Chairing a high-level meet with all the state universities' vice-chancellors at the Raj Bhawan here, Malik suggested regular update of the syllabus to keep pace with the rapidly-changing global developments. The governor observed that there should be a state-level advanced research facility with the latest equipments for promoting research in the new and innovative areas. Malik laid stress on enhancing the research capabilities and introduction of courses to promote entrepreneurship among the youth. He underlined the need to introduce vocational and entrepreneurial courses for the skill development of the students. The governor advised the farm universities to undertake innovative research in improving seed varieties, particularly oilseeds and pulses. The other suggestions by the governor are: compulsory biometric attendance, improved teacher-student ratio, issuing academic calendars well in advance, selection procedure for teaching positions in compliance with the UGC norms.Malik emphasised that all higher education institutions must ensure NAAC accreditation and extracurricular activities be encouraged. PTI ABHMB