J&K Guv pays obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik Friday visited the cave Shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.Malik, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, prayed for the "peace, progress and prosperity" of the state, a Rajbhawan spokesperson said.He later took stock of the infrastructural facilities and other logistics put in place by the board for the pilgrims, the official added.He also reviewed the medicare facilities, water and power supply, sanitation and cleanliness and the safety and security arrangements for the pilgrims.The governor directed Simrandeep Singh, CEO of the Board, to ensure timely implementation of the various components of the master plan for establishing infrastructural facilities for the pilgrims.The master plan for the bhawan and the extended shrine area was prepared by the school of planning and architecture, New Delhi and will be executed in phases. Malik also emphasised on expeditious planning and construction of Durga Bhawan for providing free of cost accommodation facilities to the pilgrims. The governor was briefed by the CEO on the operationalisation of the Bhawan-Bhairon Passenger Ropeway project which is currently undergoing trials and testing. Malik complimented the entire team of safaikaramcharis (sanitation workers) for providing clean and hygienic facilities to the pilgrims and for winning the cleanest religious place award at the national level recently. As an encouragement to the dedicated team of safaikaramcharis (SKCs), the governor announced an additional two and half day salary for all the SKCs as a special one-time incentive.