J&K Guv pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their 88th martyrdom anniversary.Saluting the revolutionaries, the Governor observed that the sacrifices made by them in India's freedom struggle will always inspire the youth to serve selflessly towards the better interest of the nation.Their sacrifice and courage will forever be remembered by generations to come, he added.The trio were hanged to death in Lahore Jail (Pakistan) on March 23, 1931.Meanwhile, various political and social organisations held separate functions to pay homage to the martyrs. PTI TAS RHL