J&K guv reviews security situation

/R Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was briefed about the security situation across the state by adviser Vijay Kumar on Thursday in wake of the developments of last few days, an official spokesperson said. The governor was briefed about the overall law and order and obtaining security scenario during the last few days and the measures taken by the civil and police administration to maintain peace and harmony across the state, the spokesperson said. He was informed about the steps taken and being taken to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities and services, besides safe passage to the stranded passengers. The governor was also informed that the district-level officers, both from the civil and police administrative, were touring their areas of jurisdiction regularly for assessing the situation on ground and are in regular touch with the civilian population, the spokesperson said. They are holding regular interactions with the people to instill confidence and allay apprehensions, if any, he said. Malik was informed that frisking is being done by the police to prevent any untoward incident. Vital installations have been secured and necessary steps taken for their protection, he said. The governor complimented the people of the state for maintaining peace and calm and for their mature response. Malik appealed to the people not to pay attention to any rumours and that the government will appropriately inform them of any development, as and when required, the spokesperson said. The governor directed the civil and police administration to maintain a close watch over the situation.