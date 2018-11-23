J&K Guv's advisor reviews security of Kotebhalwal jail

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor's advisor K Vijay Kumar Friday reviewed health facilities and security arrangements at the Central Jail in Kotebhalwal, a official said. Kumar also visited barracks at the prison and interacted with inmates, and enquired about facilities at the jail and the quality of food being provided to them, an official spokesman said.Jail authorities also apprised the advisor about the initiatives being undertaken for the welfare of the prison's inmates, he said.Products made by prisoners under the state's skill development initiative were also put on display. Kumar also inspected the kitchen in the jail and enquired about the food being provided to the inmates, the spokesman said.He directed jail authorities to provide the best quality food to the inmates and to maintain hygiene in the kitchen area.During Kumar's visit to the jail's hospital, authorities apprised him of the medical facilities at the prison, the spokesman said, adding that officials were asked to take initiatives to improve the living condition of inmates.He assured that all help would be provided by the government in this regard.The advisor also visited under-construction JDA flats at Muthi.He was informed that 72 flats would be completed within two months and that 32 would be allotted to the Estates Department and 40 to the general public, the spokesman said.Kumar was informed that six more towers of 24 flats each, and one club building would also be constructed within the next two years, he said. PTI AB ANBANB