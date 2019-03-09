J&K guv's grievance cell disposes over 52,000 complaints in nearly 9 months

/R Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Over 52,000 complaints were disposed of by the Jammu and Kashmir governor's grievance cell since last June when the state came under governor's rule after the fall of the PDP-BJP government. A total of received 52,452 complaints and grievances were received since June 20, 2018, of which 52,009 such cases were dealt with or forwarded to the quarters concerned for timely redressal, an official said on Saturday. The rest of 443 complaints or grievances are under process, the spokesperson said. On the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik, the official said, all the four advisers to the governor had been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances and regularly reviewing the redressals. PTI TASHMB