J&K heritage conservation body formed

/R Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered constitution of the state heritage conservation and preservation authority, according to an official order. The non-official members of the authority include Chander Mohan Seth, former chairman of the pollution control board; S K A Qadri, former director general of archives, archaeology and museums; Abdul Qayoom Rafiqui, former head of department of history in Kashmir University; while Phonsok Tsering, alumni of the National School of Drama, will be the co-opted member. The authority has been constituted under Section 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Heritage (Conservation and Preservation) Act, 2010. PTI AB ADHMB