J&K jails to be more inmate friendly: Official

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) The Srinagar central jail will soon have a gym, hair dressing shop, bakery, canteen and a recreational hall, said an official on Saturday, disclosing the Jammu and Kashmir Prison Department's plans to make state's jails more inmate friendly.The Srinagar jail as well Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu will also have sound-proof cabins to facilitate prisoners to talk to their counsel or visiting relatives, said Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh.Singh made these revelations while addressing a conference of state jail superintendents here, held to share ideas for better management of the state prisons. Singh said the two jails will also have child corners to take care of the children visiting jails along with their parents to meet their imprisoned relatives, said Singh.Prisons director also appreciated the improvement in availability of escort for prisoners. Highlighting the role of recreation in prisoners' reformation, Singh said a recreation centre is going to be set up at Srinagar Central Jail soon. The jail will also have a gym, barber shop, canteen, bakery shop, besides a recreational hall.To boost cultural activities in jails, more musical instruments are being procured for inmates at the Central Jail and District Jail Jammu, he also told the conference.Singh also appreciated jail superintendents' efforts in improving the vocational and educational skills of the inmates and in maintaining discipline in jails.During the conference, presentations were made by the participating jail superintendents after which various issues related to jails' infrastructure and requisite finances were discussed.