J&K MLC, senior officials meet Guv Malik

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) Member of legislative council (MLC) Ramesh Arora, Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission Abdul Latief U Zaman Deva and Vice-Chancellor of the Cluster University of Jammu Anju Bhasin Monday met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here. Arora congratulated Malik on the successful conduct of polls to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies and informed him about several important growth and developmental challenges which face the people of Jammu region. Appreciating Arora's concerns, the Governor urged him to continuously work for the public welfare. Deva briefed the Governor about the to-date functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Public Service Commission and continuing improvements being made by it in the timely conduct of exams and interviews, while declaring results with greater transparency and efficiency. The Governor emphasised on the crucial importance of the Commission maintaining unimpeachable standards in the selection of candidates strictly on merit basis and time- bound clearance of promotion and various other cases pending with it. Bhasin briefed Malik about the available infrastructure, courses offered, staff positioning and certain important administrative and academic issues relating to the functioning of the university.The Governor observed that the Cluster University, Jammu, established to augment the existing higher education facilities in the state should strive to be a hub of excellence in teaching and research. PTI AB RHL