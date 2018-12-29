J&K mulling convergence of ICDS services with other govt schemes: Official

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) The administration of Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra is planning convergence of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) with other government schemes, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.The move is aimed at further improving and expanding the services under the umbrella project, he said.Secretary Social Welfare Farooq Ahmad Lone reviewed the implementation of anganwadi services under umbrella ICDS project and its convergence with other departments at a meeting here on Saturday, the spokesperson said.Representatives of National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), New Delhi and senior functionaries of state mission directorate, ICDS attended the meeting, he said.The officers shared their ideas and discussed gaps and problems being faced in implementing ICDS and gave far-reaching suggestions for facilitating their convergence with other departments for strengthening the services, he added.Lone shared his ideas for further streamlining schemes like POSHAN Abhiyaan -- the Centre's holistic nourishment scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) -- a maternity benefit programme, Ladli Beti -- a social assistance scheme for new born girl child in Jammu and Kashmir, among others, the spokesperson said.He said the secretary assured that the problems highlighted by the participants would be sorted out for effective implementation of ICDS services in the state. PTI TAS DIVDIV