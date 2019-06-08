J&K people need to make rational choice in assembly election: Farooq

Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that the people of Jammu and Kashmir need to make a rational choice in the assembly election for the greater interest of the state. "Forces that are inimical to the interests of the state will use all possible means to influence the process of the election," Abdullah said. The former chief minister said the people of the state "audaciously dispirited" the resolve of such forces in the Lok Sabha election. "We have won the first battle, but the biggest battle is ahead of us. We should not let complacency overwhelm us. "The state is facing a perilous situation in the wake of the numerous attacks on its identity and unity. But, by not letting the demon of disunity divide us, we can take such forces head-on," Abdullah said. He was addressing a gathering of devotees at the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Kiyanvi Naqshbandi on his 124th Urs at the Baba Nagri Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Abdullah said the need of the hour required unity and hard work as there was a "laborious task ahead of us". "On one hand, we have to put the state back on the track on development and, on the other, we have to protect the interests of the state," he said. "In the coming days, we all have to make the party's candidates successful from all the seats of the state. The people of J&K have to make a rational choice for the greater interests of the state in the upcoming assembly election," he added. PTI SSBHMB