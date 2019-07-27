J&K police asked to increase contact with people in Rajouri along LoC

Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) Policemen deployed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district have been directed to take active part in the counter-insurgency grid, conduct regular patrols and increase contact with villagers, an official said on Saturday.The directions were passed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas during a meeting convened to take stock of the security grid in the border district.Manhas directed all personnel posted at the police stations and posts near the LoC to hold regular meetings with the army and other security agencies.In the meeting, all the officers presented the status report of cases registered in their jurisdiction and the progress made in the investigation.The officers also informed the SSP that all police stations and posts are conducting regular patrols and check-points have been set up along with central para military forces and the army.Manhas further directed the officers to identify drug peddlers and bovine smugglers as the district police is all set to intensify the drive against the drugs peddling and bovine smuggling, the official said. During the meeting, a specific review of arrangements in context with the forthcoming Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra and Independence Day was held wherein all the security related points were discussed threadbare, the officials said. PTI TAS RHL