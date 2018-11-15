J&K Police cautions public on RDMCL accepting deposits in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday asked the general public to desist from doing any kind of business with the Rural Development Multipurpose Co-operative Limited (RDMCL) as the society is operating without the RBI's permission.This is for the information of the general public that the crime branch, Jammu, is in receipt of complainants from a number of complainants and also from the registrar co-operative societies J&K regarding undertaking the business of banking or credit and the misappropriation of deposits of the public by the said co-operative, a spokesman of the crime branch said.He said the RDMCL is doing the business activities without obtaining a licence from the RBI, a prerequisite for such transactions. PTI TAS GVS