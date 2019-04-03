J&K police chief promises safe environment for voters in state

Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh Tuesday sought to assure the people that all necessary efforts would be made to ensure a peaceful and secure atmosphere for them to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls. The director general of state police gave the assurance after visiting Baramulla and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming elections in the two districts. The DGP interacted also with the police officers and personnel of the district police at police lines in Baramulla and Kupwara and emphasised upon them to get fully prepared for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections in the state. "Our men are well trained and well equipped to face any challenge in the field. During the previous years, our personnel have gained much experience and expertise in different fields of policing and have made achievements on different fronts," he said. The J&K Police has ensured peaceful elections in the past and during the upcoming elections also, our forces will make all necessary efforts to ensure a a peaceful and secure atmosphere so that people could exercise their franchise without any fear, he said. PTI SSB RAXRAX