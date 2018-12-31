J&K police dismisses PSOs of Cong MLC after rifles go missing

Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) A day after four rifles belonging to the personal security officers of a Congress legislator went missing from his official residence here, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday dismissed the personnel for dereliction of duty. The weapons of Member of Legislative Council Muzaffar Parray's personal security officers (PSOs) went missing from the guard room of his official residence in Jawahar Nagar area of the city on Sunday. "Four police personnel who were deployed as PSOs with senior Congress leader and MLC Muzzafar Parray have been dismissed from service for dereliction of duty and unauthorised absence," a police spokesman said.The police had on Sunday said there was no armed intrusion into the official quarters, but called it a negligence on part of the security personnel.Parray was not at his official residence at the time of the incident. PTI SSB SRY