J&K police forms SIT to probe minor's rape

Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a minor girl in Bandipora district of the state, it said. An SIT comprising sub-divisional police officer Sumbal, station house officer Sumbal, and senior prosecuting officer has been constituted to investigate the entire case, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bandipora, Rahul Malik said. The police have already arrested a person identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir, accused of raping the three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. The SSP said the age confirmation of the accused will be determined on the basis of scientific medical test to be conducted by a team of senior doctors. PTI SSB RHL