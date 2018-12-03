J&K police prevents five boys from joining militancy

Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police Monday rescued five boys who had threatened to join militant ranks.Residents of Srinagar, the minors were traced by a special team of police after their parents lodged a missing report, a police spokesperson said. Their identity will not be revealed to safeguard their future, he added."The parents of some boys from Srinagar reported to police that they had received phone calls from their kids informing them that they were going to join terrorist ranks," the spokesperson said.To ensure quick and timely action, the police constituted a special team and with the help of the families, traced all the boys, the official said. "They were brought back safely... No active association of these boys could be found with any outfit," he said, adding that the minors were counselled and sent back home. PTI MIJ RHL