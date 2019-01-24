scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

J&K police rescues girl within hours of being kidnapped

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) A minor girl who was kidnapped from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Thursday was rescued within hours, the police said.Upon receiving the complaint, the Malhar Police Station registered a case and began their probe with several police teams being deputed at different locations.Soon, they got a tip off and the girl was recovered from Billawar tehsil in the district, a police officer said.The girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, he added. PTI AB MAZ RHLRHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos