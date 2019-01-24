J&K police rescues girl within hours of being kidnapped

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) A minor girl who was kidnapped from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Thursday was rescued within hours, the police said.Upon receiving the complaint, the Malhar Police Station registered a case and began their probe with several police teams being deputed at different locations.Soon, they got a tip off and the girl was recovered from Billawar tehsil in the district, a police officer said.The girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, he added. PTI AB MAZ RHLRHL