J&K Police well equipped to face any challenge: DGP

Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police is well trained and equipped to face any hostile situation, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday, reiterating that those inimical to peace would be dealt with firmly."Police is well trained and equipped to face any hostile situation and the force is committed to give any sacrifice for the security and safety of the people," Singh said at a security review meeting in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.Appreciating the officers for their efforts in maintaining peace in the district, the police chief stressed upon them to remain extra vigilant and maintain strict supervision to foil any attempt by trouble mongers.The DGP asked the personnel to gear up and conduct checking in coordination with other forces to instill sense of security among the people."Input sharing with other district and agencies will help to curb the activities of anti national elements," he said.Stressing on strengthening police working at grass root level, Singh said the police stations have to enhance the pace of work and curb the activities of criminals.The DGP sought suggestions for bringing further improvement in the police functioning."Since Jammu and Kashmir Police has been recognised as one of the best forces in the country, all the ranks of the force have to continue to work together for the betterment of nation to get more applause from the people, he said.During the meeting, a police spokesman said the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), south Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel and SSP Gurinderpal Singh briefed him about various measures taken against terrorists and anti-national elements as well as social crimes. PTI TAS RHL