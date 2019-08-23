J&K PSC asks judicial service candidates to report for medical tests

Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Friday directed candidates for the state's judicial service examination candidates to report for medical examination on August 26."All the candidates who have not reported, so far, for the conduct of medical tests are directed to report to Medical Superintendent Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar on August 26 for completing necessary formalities," a notification issued by the PSC said.It said the candidates would be examined by the Medical Board at the Hospital.Meanwhile, State Accountability Commission adjourned all its cases, slated for hearing on August 29. "According to the SAC, the cases fixed on August 29 before the Commission at Srinagar shall stand adjourned till third week of October," the spokesman said. He said new date for hearing of these cases would be communicated later.Though no reason was given for the deferment of the cases, it is believed the decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the valley. PTI TAS RAXRAX