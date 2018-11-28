J&K SAC enhances SSB selections waiting list limit to 50 per cent

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday approved enhancement in the waiting list of candidates shortlisted by the SSB for appointment to non-gazetted posts in various state departments. The waiting list will be enhanced to 50 per cent of the vacancies advertised, from the existing 33.33 per cent. The list shall be extended to 100 per cent of the vacancies advertised, wherever the number of posts is 10 or less, either under normal selection or under the provisions of sadr-e-riyasat ordinance number 202 (SRO-202). On the recommendation of J-K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), the decision to this effect was taken by the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official spokesman said. The department has been facing problems in filling vacancies as the candidates are not joining after selection, he said. In a further explanation he said, the board conducts a common test for different non-gazetted posts with similar qualification or eligibility, and often a candidate who applies for more than one post, gets selected for a number of posts. After the candidate takes the post of choice, the other vacancies remain and cannot be filled from the same selection process due to the limit on the operation of the waiting list, he said. The new regulations shall come into force with immediate effect, he said. The SAC also directed the general administration department to incorporate a similar provision for gazetted posts in the relevant rules in consultation with the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, he added. PTI TASAD AD SNESNE