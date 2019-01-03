J&K sets up panel to manage road safety fund

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday ordered the constitution of a committee for the management of road safety fund in the state, officials said.According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Committee will be headed by the administrative secretary, finance department.The members of the committee include administrative secretaries or their representatives from the departments of housing and urban development, health and medical education, home, planning, public works, transport and the Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K among others.The Transport Commissioner, J&K will be the member secretary of the committee.The Committee shall review physical and financial progress of sanctioned schemes, ensure maintenance of accounts in accordance with rules and place all the proposals and action plan before the J&K State Road Safety Council, the official said.The Committee shall meet in every quarter of the financial year. Governor Satya Pal Malik had notified the road safety rules last September and also released a corpus of Rs 8 crore to ensure their effective implementation. PTI AB RHL