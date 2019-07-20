J&K will get rid of terrorism soon: Rajnath

Ujh (Kathua), Jul 20 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir will soon become a "terror-free state" as the Indian Army has successfully contained terrorists who had made the Valley a "hell".Singh, who visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass sector and inaugurated two bridges in Kathua and Basantar, said the resolution of Kashmir issue is on the cards and that "no power on Earth can stop it"."There is no two opinions about it. Jammu and Kashmir will get rid of terrorism (soon)", Singh told reporters at a brief press conference here.He was replying to a question on how long will it take to stamp out terrorism from Kashmir in the backdrop of the Army's "Operation All-out" which has badly hit the backbone of terrorism in J&K.Singh said not only India, but the international community too has decided to collectively fight against terrorism, which he described as a global concern.All nations suffering because of terrorism are ready to fight it, he said."Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is sitting with me. The way the terrorists had decided to make this valley of Kashmir a hell, he (the Army) has been to a large extent successful in gaining victory over them," Singh said.Replying to another question whether Pakistan can repeat a mischief like the 1999 Kargil infiltration, he said he has just returned from Kargil sector and seen how the brave army personnel scored victory by dislodging the infiltrators from there.The Army will continue to be vigilant and guard the heights, he added.Asked about the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Singh said the people of India should be assured that this country is being led by the strong Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guarded by the brave army jawans and officers.Asked about his government's plan to resolve the Kashmir problem, the defence minister said it is for them the separatists and their leaders to decide what they want as "we have repeatedly called for talks" to resolve the Kashmir issue. PTI AB ABHABH