J&K's first electoral literacy club comes up in Kathua

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kasmir's Kathua district has earned the distinction of getting the state's first electoral literacy club, officials said Thursday.Aimed at spreading electoral literacy among the youth, the club will educate them on special summary revision (SSR) 2019 in the district, District Election Officer (DEO) Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, said.While explaining the salient features of the initiative, Khajuria said, the entire project revolves around keeping voter education relevant and practical through a host of curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular methods for the young (18-21 years) and future (14-17 years) voters."Election Commission of India is committed towards electoral literacy through the medium of these clubs in educational institutions, organisations as well as in rural communities," he said.He also directed the Chief Education Officer and Principals of various degree colleges of the district to sensitise students regarding addition, deletion, correction and transposition of names in voter lists.He asked for data of students with disabilities, studying in higher classes so that required facilities can be provided to them at polling centres.The DEO asked officers to seek cooperation of newly elected village heads in creating awareness on SSR with respect to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date. PTI AB AD RHL