Jane Fonda to receive Stanley Kramer Award from producers guild

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Veteran actor, producer and activist Jane Fonda will be honoured with the Producers Guild of America's (PGA) 2019 Stanley Kramer Award. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fonda will be presented the honour at the 30th annual Producers Guild Awards on January 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.The award was established in 2002 and honours a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues. A two-time Academy Award winner for 1971's "Klute" and 1978's "Coming Home", Fonda was cited in the announcement for her "prolific" work in support of many political and social causes. Recent efforts include her nonprofit, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, for which she celebrated her 80th birthday a year ago by raising USD 1.3 million to lower the teen pregnancy rate and improve the health and well-being of young people in Georgia.The award's recipient is selected by a nine-person committee appointed by the PGA's National Board of Directors and operates independently of the PGA awards team and the PGA staff. "Jane Fonda has built an extraordinary legacy as an outspoken advocate for the vulnerable in our society. Throughout her remarkable life, she has made and continues to make a significant impact on the lives of people through her work both on and off the screen. Fonda exemplifies the spirit of Stanley Kramer, and we are proud to honour her," PGA Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. Fonda will be only the second individual to receive the award, which is usually given to a film, like recent recipients "Get Out" in 2018 and "Loving" in 2017, and its producers. The first individual to be so honoured was Sean Penn in 2010. PTI SHDSHD