'Jane the Virgin' last season to air on March 27

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) The fifth and last season of "Jane the Virgin" is set to premiere on March 27.Last May, the CW officially confirmed that the show's next installment would be its last. The series stars Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva, a working, religious young Latina virgin, who becomes pregnant after accidentally being artificially inseminated.She is also attached as executive producer of the CW series.According to Cosmopolitan, Rodriguez, who directed her first episode of the series in season four, plans to direct again before the show ends.A spin-off of the critically acclaimed series is also in the works. Original series writer and co-executive producer Valentina Garza is on board to write and executive produce the new project. Plot details for the spin-off are being kept under wraps, but it is known that it will not be based on any characters currently appearing on "Jane the Virgin".Rodriguez is potentially attached to narrate the new show.