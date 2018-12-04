'Jane the Virgin' spin-off in works at CW

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) CW network is developing a spin-off of the critically acclaimed series "Jane the Virgin".Original series writer and co-executive producer Valentina Garza is on board to write and executive produce the new project, reported Variety. "Jane the Virgin" creator Jennie Snyder Urman, series star Gina Rodriguez, and series executive producers Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are set to executive produce the spin-off, with Silberling also attached to direct.Plot details for the spin-off are being kept under wraps, but it is known that it will not be based on any characters currently appearing on "Jane the Virgin".According to sources, the series will be an anthology with each season based on a fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva (Rodriguez), with Rodriguez potentially attached to narrate.In May it was announced that "Jane the Virgin's" fifth season would be the show's last. PTI SHDSHD