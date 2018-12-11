Janelle Monae joins cast of Gloria Steinem biopic

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Singer-actor Janelle Monae has boarded the cast of Gloria Steinem biopic, "The Glorias: A Life on the Road".Actor Julianne Moore is set to portray Steinem, who became a leading spokeswoman for the feminist movement in the 1960s and 1970s. Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will play the younger version of the character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monae, 33, will play the role of Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the women's and civil rights activist who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem.Julie Taymor is directing the project for June Pictures. Sarah Ruhl has adapted Steinem's memoir for the big screen.Steinem will also serve as the executive producer on the project along with Amy Richards.June Pictures' Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks are producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. PTI RB RB