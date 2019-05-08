Janelle Monae to reinvent 'Siamese Cat Song' for 'Lady and the Tramp' remake

Los Angeles, May 8 (PTI) Actor-singer Janelle Monae will be providing new music for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp".According to Variety, the 33-year-old actor will perform two original songs for the film, which is being directed by Charlie Bean from a script by Andrew Bujalski.Her artist collective Wondaland is also "reinventing" the "Siamese Cat Song" from the original movie. The song was considered controversial due to its racist portrayal of Asian culture.The track will be reworked by Wondaland contributors Nate 'Rocket' Wonder and Roman GianArthur for the upcoming remake.Monae is already on board the project as an actor. She will voice star as Peg, the wise-cracking pound dog in the film. "Westworld" star Tessa Thompson is lending her voice to Lady's part, while actor Justin Theroux will be voicing for Tramp.The film's story follows two dogs, an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady and a street-smart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, as they embark on many romantic adventures.Brigham Taylor is producing the project, which will be exclusively available on the studio's upcoming streaming service, Disney+. PTI RB RDSRDS