Janelle Monae to star in film from Gerard Bush Christopher Renz

Los Angeles, Mar 23 (PTI) Singer-actor Janelle Monae is all set to star in the debut film of activists Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.The activist-turned-director duo have worked on campaigns for the MLK Memorial Foundation and Amnesty International, in addition to directing Jay-Z's music video "Kill Jay Z" and the police brutality PSA "Against the Wall", starring Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover, and Michael K Williams, reported Deadline.The yet-untitled project hails from Lionsgate Studios.The film will be produced by Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment, along with Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills. PTI RB RBRB

