Jangpura Extension residents protest police "apathy" in checking crimes

New Delhi, April 21(PTI) The residents of Jangpura Extension protested on Sunday against the recent spate of theft, snatching and drug-related incidents in the area. Scores of residents from different parts of the posh southeast Delhi locality assembled outside the Jangpura Extension police post and raised slogans against the local police for their alleged "apathy". "In the last 15 days, nearly 100 cases of snatching, theft at houses and of items like stereos, tyres and other accessories from vehicles have taken place but the police has failed to do anything," fumed Kapil Kakkar, president of Jangpura Extension Residents Welfare Association. Kakkar said lack of police patrolling in different parts of their locality has given way to drug menace, with youngsters falling prey to it. "Youths can be seen taking drugs in the bylanes and in their vehicles without any hesitation, since police presence is negligible. Also, free access leads to entry of anti-social elements who involve in crimes like snatching, because there are no police barricades or patrolling," he charged. Last week, the residents lodged a complaint against rampant crimes in the area with the South East Delhi DCP after which police can be seen patrolling, locals said. "Patrolling has increased now, but it should continue. Also, police should keep check on free movement in various parts of the locality to identify and act against anti-social elements," Kakkar said. A senior police officer said reports of theft and snatching were acted on, when there was a complaint, and dismissed reports of police not acknowledging petty crimes. Patrolling has been intensified in the area and the police is working in coordination with local residents to keep a watch on activities of strangers, he said.