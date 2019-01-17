January Jones to feature in Netflix's figure skating drama series

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) January Jones is set to star in "Spinning Out", a new drama set against the backdrop of competitive figure skating by Netflix.The "Mad Men" alum will play Carol Baker, a former high-level figure skater who had to give up on her dreams when she became pregnant with her oldest daughter, Kat, at a young age, Deadline reported.As the head of the Baker family, Carol tries to vicariously live her dreams through her daughters Kat and Serena as she pushes them to become Olympians.Kaya Scodelario plays Kat and Willow Shields portrays Serena. The story centres around Scodelario's Kat, an upcoming high-level single skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When she seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with talented bad-boy partner Justin (Evan Roderick), she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. Liz Allen of "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" will direct and executive produce the pilot and second episode.The show has been created by Samantha Stratton, a former competitive figure skater herself.The cast also includes Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou and Mitchell Edwards. PTI RDSRDS