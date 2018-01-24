Japan commits loan of 45 bn yen for Bengaluru water project

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Japan has committed JICA Official Development Assistance loan for an amount of 45 billion yen (about Rs 2,587 crore) for Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project (Phase 3), an official statement said today.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provides various forms of aid for promoting economic and social development in developing countries.

The notes in this regard were exchanged between Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance S Selvakumar and Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu.

According to the statement, the project will provide residents of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) area especially in 110 villages with safe and stable water supply and sewerage services by carrying out construction of water treatment plant and sewage treatment plants.

Noting that India and Japan have had a long and fruitful history of bilateral development cooperation since 1958, the statement said in the last few years, the economic cooperation between India and Japan has steadily progressed. PTI BKS MKJ